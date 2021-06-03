





Share this Story: Municipal insurance premiums up 17 per cent in Powassan

Municipal insurance premiums up 17 per cent in Powassan jpg, NB

Article content Increased losses across the insurance industry are seeing municipalities being hit with double-digit rate hikes in their premiums, and Powassan is not being spared. Powassan faces a year-over-year increase of nearly 17 per cent for 2021, taking its insurance bill for the year to $162,174. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Municipal insurance premiums up 17 per cent in Powassan Back to video North Bay-based Municipal Insurance Services (MIS) provides the municipality with its insurance coverage and company president Tim Hutchison says the industry is into what it calls a ‘hard insurance market,’ which is the reason behind the large spikes in premiums. Hutchison told council normally the industry goes through a period of 10 or more years known as a soft insurance market where insurers are “fighting for business” and are “willing to take on more types of risks” at fair insurance prices. This period of time sees insurers get hit with losses along the way and Hutchison says insurance companies adjust their rates to make up for the losses “and that’s where we are today.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Under normal conditions, a hard insurance market is over in about a year. But the problem this time is the industry began entering this downturn when COVID-19 also arrived and Hutchison says the pandemic has drawn out the process. Hutchison says compared to the usual year-over-year increase of about two per cent MIS can normally offer to Powassan, this year’s premium rise is noticeable. He says MIS has noticed the region overall is experiencing about a 20 per cent rise in premiums compared to the 15 to 20 per cent it is offering its clients. These premiums are based on a municipality with claims-free periods. Hutchison says the premium amounts rise well above 20 per cent when municipalities put in claims to their insurer. The industry took hits in the liability and property areas of the policies, whereas policies involving automobile and crime saw fairly consistent claims, he said. Despite this year’s nearly 17 per cent bump, Hutchison said MIS will work on finding savings for the municipality. That was the case in 2015 going into 2016 when MIS was able to reduce Powassan’s insurance bill by $10,000. He said this wasn’t done for competition sake but because MIS works with its clients to save them money. As an example of this and in response to a question from Coun.Randy Hall, Hutchison is arranging a driver training program where an expert will tell the municipality’s heavy equipment operators and emergency response drivers what pointers and techniques to keep in mind to help avoid incidents.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content After these training programs are in place, Hutchison will let the insurers know about them and that in turn tells the insurers that Powassan takes risk management seriously and has taken steps to mitigate future losses. Also at the request of Coun. Dave Britton, Hutchison will investigate how much the municipality can save on its premium if it accepts a policy with a higher deductible. Britton wondered if it was possible to save $15,000 to $20,000. Something MIS has begun recommending to its clients is to include a cyber insurance policy. He says claims of ransomware, where the victim pays a ransom in order to regain access to data files, have increased dramatically in a short period of time. In 2019, about $250,000 was paid to cyber attackers and that figure jumped 10-fold last year. “Cyber attacks are becoming more prominent and it’s one coverage we recommend all municipalities take a look at,” Hutchison said. Cyber insurance is not part of a general liability package nor has it ever been part of that package. “Some municipalities assume they have cyber security coverage under their general liability package, but they don’t,” Hutchison said. Hutchison said cyber security insurance would cost Powassan $4,150. MIS serves hundreds of municipalities, First Nations and non-profit groups across much of Ontario. Rocco Frangione is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the North Bay Nugget. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near North Bay