The $10,000 donation the North Bay Regional Health Centre Foundation received from the North Bay Lions Club Tuesday won’t pay for the total bill to rebuild the MRI machine at the local hospital.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

But it’s help that is more than welcome, according to the chief of diagnostic imaging at the health centre.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. MRI refurbishment gets boost from Lions Back to video

Dr. Jeffrey Hodge said the current MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) is midway through a “long overdue” upgrade, but when it’s complete will be able to offer the service that has been missing in the community for almost a month.

“We are 11 years into our first MRI, and it was long overdue for an upgrade,” Hodge said following a presentation of an oversized cheque for the donation outside the hospital Tuesday.

Not only will the refurbished MRI offer “quieter, faster service with better imaging,” but it will help retain and attract new staff to the health centre.

The MRI, which uses a giant magnet to provide an inside look at the human body, was taken offline Aug. 30. Essential cases have been shifted to Sudbury and Timmins for MRI services, part of an agreement between hospitals to provide essential services.

There are about 8,000 MRI scans conducted annually in North Bay.

The health centre estimates it will take four to six months of operating 24-hours-a-day on weekdays and 16 hours a day on weekends to take care of the backlog expected from taking the machine offline for about two months.

He said cases will be judged on a case-by-case basis, but generally non-emergent cases will be put on the waiting list, while stroke or cancer patients will be taken to one of the other MRI machines operating in the North.

Hospital president and CEO Paul Heinrich noted that when the old MRI was purchased, the giant magnet was larger than what was needed at the time, but perfect for the new equipment.