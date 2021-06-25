More vaccine appointments being opened

Article content

A number of COVID-19 vaccine appointments are being opened by the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit.

The clinics are being held between June 29 and July 3 in North Bay, Parry Sound, Sundridge and West Nipissing.

Appointments for both first and second doses can be booked at ontario.ca/bookvaccine or by calling the provincial call centre at 1-833-943-3900.

It is not guaranteed that a second dose will be the same brand as the first. It is safe to mix and match mRNA vaccine brands.