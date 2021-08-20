More than half of residents 12-17 fully vaccinated

More than half of the 12 to 17 age group in the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit is fully vaccinated, and more than two-thirds have received at least one shot of the vaccine, the health unit reports.

In its update posted Friday afternoon, the health unit noted that 54.49 per cent of the youngest group allowed to receive the vaccine, or 3,947 people, have been fully vaccinated.

The health unit also reports 68.3 per cent of that age group, or 4,947, have received at least one dose.

Altogether, 173,880 doses of the vaccine have been administered at local clinics, an increase of 903 from Thursday’s update.

That means 84,274 people in the region have been fully vaccinated with two doses, while 92,847 people 12 and up have received at least one dose. That represents 80.15 per cent of the population aged 12 and up in the region.

There have been no new cases of COVID-19 reported in the region since Aug. 11, when two cases were reported.

There have been six cases reported over the first 20 days of August. Only one remains active.

ONTARIO

The province reported 650 new COVID-19 cases Friday and two deaths.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet that 547 of the cases “are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.”

There are 197 COVID patients currently in Ontario hospitals. There are 135 patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses, 104 of them diagnosed with COVID. There are 77 patients on ventilators with COVID-related illnesses, 56 of them currently with COVID.

Elliott noted that 130 of the ICU cases were among people not fully vaccinated or with an unknown vaccination status, while five are fully vaccinated.