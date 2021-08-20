More than half of residents 12-17 fully vaccinated
One case remains active; survey shows support for vaccine passport
More than half of the 12 to 17 age group in the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit is fully vaccinated, and more than two-thirds have received at least one shot of the vaccine, the health unit reports.
In its update posted Friday afternoon, the health unit noted that 54.49 per cent of the youngest group allowed to receive the vaccine, or 3,947 people, have been fully vaccinated.
The health unit also reports 68.3 per cent of that age group, or 4,947, have received at least one dose.
Altogether, 173,880 doses of the vaccine have been administered at local clinics, an increase of 903 from Thursday’s update.
That means 84,274 people in the region have been fully vaccinated with two doses, while 92,847 people 12 and up have received at least one dose. That represents 80.15 per cent of the population aged 12 and up in the region.
There have been no new cases of COVID-19 reported in the region since Aug. 11, when two cases were reported.
There have been six cases reported over the first 20 days of August. Only one remains active.
ONTARIO
The province reported 650 new COVID-19 cases Friday and two deaths.
Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet that 547 of the cases “are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.”
There are 197 COVID patients currently in Ontario hospitals. There are 135 patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses, 104 of them diagnosed with COVID. There are 77 patients on ventilators with COVID-related illnesses, 56 of them currently with COVID.
Elliott noted that 130 of the ICU cases were among people not fully vaccinated or with an unknown vaccination status, while five are fully vaccinated.
Toronto with 136 new cases, Peel with 113, and York with 63 were the province’s worst-hit regions.
The new figures raise Ontario’s total number of COVID cases since January 2020 to 558,101 and its death toll to 9,450. There are 13,897 active cases in the province.
There were 45,748 vaccine doses administered in the province in the 24-hour period ending Thursday evening, for a province-wide total of 20,386,811. A total of 9,700,285 Ontarians have been fully vaccinated, an increase of 29,364 over the previous day’s total.
A national poll indicates more than three-quarters of Canadians favour a system requiring proof of vaccination to access some non-essential services, such as bars, concerts and festivals.
According to a survey conducted by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies, 76 per cent of respondents say they strongly or somewhat support a vaccine passport requirement. That figure is even higher in Quebec, which has already announced it will implement such a system, with 81 per cent in support.
The poll, says Leger executive vice-president Andrew Enns, also shows Canadians’ optimism that the pandemic is ending has waned. The latest data suggest 44 per cent of Canadians feel the worst of the pandemic has passed, down from the 70 per cent who said the same thing in late June.
“I look at these numbers, and I get the feeling Canadians are starting to feel a little bit uncertain in terms of where the pandemic is heading,” Enns said.
Meanwhile, the United States has extended restrictions on non-essential travel at land and ferry border crossings until Sept. 21.
The restrictions, which have been in place since March 2020, were set to expire Saturday.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said in a tweet the measures are being kept in effect to reduce the spread of COVID-19, including the Delta variant.
Canada currently allows U.S. citizens and permanent residents into the country, provided they’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
With files from The Canadian Press.