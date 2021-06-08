More than $5M in cannabis seized from Kearney grow-op

Size of operation 'not been seen before' in Almaguin Highlands

Ontario Provincial Police in Almaguin Highlands have dismantled a large-scale cannabis production facility in Kearney Township, the size of which police say has not been seen before in the community.

Police say members of the Almaguin Highlands OPP Crime Unit executed a Cannabis Act search warrant Monday at 5:15 p.m. at a commercial building on Park Road.

The Almaguin Highlands Crime Unit, OPP-led Provincial Joint Force Cannabis Enforcement Team, OPP Northeast Region Community Street Crime Unit, along with members of the Regional Support Team and Provincial Asset Forfeiture Unit, seized just under 5,000 cannabis plants, more than 200 pounds of processed cannabis and marijuana processing equipment.

The total value of the seized cannabis is estimated to be more than $5 million.

Zong Xiu Jiang, 35, of Markham, Bingkun Gao, 29, of Toronto, and Zhwu Chen, 35, of Markham are charged with unlawfully cultivating, propagating or harvesting any cannabis plant at a place that is not their dwelling house or to offer to do so, as well as possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing, contrary to the Cannabis Act.