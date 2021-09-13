Three more cases of COVID-19 reported in the district have been resolved, with no addition to the number of cases from Monday’s morning update by the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit.

The health unit reported 11 new cases over the weekend in its Monday morning update, but the number of active cases fell by three to 25 by the afternoon update.

More than 180,000 vaccine doses administered locally

The health unit updates its statistics weekdays at 3 p.m. and Mondays at 10 a.m.

There are now nine active cases in Nipissing and 16 in Parry Sound District. Two of the most recently resolved cases were in Nipissing, the other in Parry Sound District.

Ten of the cases reported Monday morning were in Parry Sound District, one in Nipissing.

The health unit also reports the number of doses administered at local clinics has hit 180,551, an increase of 780 doses. Altogether, 95,695 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine at local clinics.

As of Monday afternoon, 75.9 per cent of those aged 12 and older in the region have received two doses of the vaccine, while 7,774 people have received only one dose.

The vaccines have not yet been approved for those under the age of 12.

ONTARIO

The province reported 600 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and four new deaths.

Two of those deaths occurred more than a month ago and are being reported now as part of a data cleanup.

Toronto with 114 new cases, Peel with 84 and York with 67 were the province’s worst-hit regions.

There also were 59 new confirmed cases in Ottawa, according to Public Health Ontario, bringing the city’s total to 28,927 since the pandemic’s start. Due to different data-collection times, those figures may not match those issued later in the day by Ottawa Public Health.