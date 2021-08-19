More Almaguin communities support Machar to keep driving age at 16

Machar council is getting support from three more District of Parry Sound municipalities which oppose raising the driving age to 18.

McMurrich Monteith, Powassan and Sundridge are all against a City of Vaughan resolution to increase Ontario’s G1 driver’s license from the current minimum of 16 years of age to 18.

Vaughan council introduced its resolution at a committee of the whole meeting in June following a fatal collision in that city where a four-year-old boy and his 10-year-old sister died.

The children were playing on their driveway May 16 when they were hit by an out-of-control vehicle being driven by a 16-year-old from Richmond Hill.

The male teenager was charged with several offences including two counts each of criminal negligence causing death and dangerous driving causing death.

Vaughan deferred its resolution to another committee of the whole meeting in September for further study but nonetheless sent out the original resolution to all Ontario municipalities, Premier Doug Ford, the minister of municipal affairs and housing and the minister of transportation.

Machar council quickly opposed the Vaughan resolution with its own motion making several points including that “many young drivers are very responsible” and in many Ontario rural communities, driving is the only means of transportation and it’s how many young people with a license get to their jobs in these communities.

Machar emailed its resolution directly to Ford asking that the status quo be maintained and also asked the municipalities in Parry Sound District for their support.