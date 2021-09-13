Mobile and walk-in COVID-19 clinics are being held around the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit region this week.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Individuals who wish to receive a first or second dose can walk in without an appointment. They should bring a health card or other identification, if possible.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Mobile vaccination clinics set for this week Back to video

Individuals eligible for a third dose also can attend clinics if they have the required documentation, as well as identification.

Clinics will offer both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

Clinics Wednesday will be held at the Northgate Shopping Centre parking lot from 1 to 6 p.m. and at the Bobby Orr Community Centre in Parry Sound from 4 to 7 p.m.

A clinic will be held Thursday at the Seguin Municipal Office parking lot from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Clinics Friday will include the South River Brewing Co. from 4 to 6 p.m. and the Trout Creek Community Centre from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccine clinics also are taking place at schools for staff and students only. Staff, students, parents and guardians can contact their school for more information.