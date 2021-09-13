Mobile vaccination clinics set for this week

Nugget Staff
The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit is using a retrofitted city bus as a new mobile vaccination clinic. Nugget File Photo
Mobile and walk-in COVID-19 clinics are being held around the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit region this week.

Individuals who wish to receive a first or second dose can walk in without an appointment. They should bring a health card or other identification, if possible.

Individuals eligible for a third dose also can attend clinics if they have the required documentation, as well as identification.

Clinics will offer both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

Clinics Wednesday will be held at the Northgate Shopping Centre parking lot from 1 to 6 p.m. and at the Bobby Orr Community Centre in Parry Sound from 4 to 7 p.m.

A clinic will be held Thursday at the Seguin Municipal Office parking lot from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Clinics Friday will include the South River Brewing Co. from 4 to 6 p.m. and the Trout Creek Community Centre from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccine clinics also are taking place at schools for staff and students only. Staff, students, parents and guardians can contact their school for more information.

