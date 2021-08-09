Mobile vaccination clinics available

Workplaces, community organizations, places of worship and other groups can request a COVID-19 vaccine clinic through the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit’s Mobile Clinic Request Form.

The form allows eligible groups to submit a request for a mobile vaccination team to come to their site and provide first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The mobile clinic availability is part of efforts to reduce barriers in accessing the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Mobile clinics are another way we can reach individuals who wish to be vaccinated but may not have had the chance to get to a clinic.” says Andrea McLellan, director of COVID-19 Immunization Strategy.

“It is important to us that everyone who wants to be vaccinated can be.”

As of 10 a.m. Monday, almost 78 per cent of residents 12 years of age and older in the health unit district have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 68 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Eligible employers and other groups which may benefit from a mobile vaccination team can complete the form online at myhealthunit.ca or call the health unit COVID-19 call centre at 1-844-478-1400.