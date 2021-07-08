Mission Support Squadron gets new commander

Lt.-Col. Martin Roy took over command of the Mission Support Squadron at 22 Wing-CFB North Bay in a ceremony Thursday.

Roy, a 22-year member of the Canadian Armed Forces, takes over from Col. John Roper.

“Col. Roper has described the Mission Support Squadron as the quarterbacks of 22 Wing, a team of diverse professionals made up of regular force, reserve force, United States Air Force, public service employees, non-public fund employees and contractors,” Roy said.

“I am counting on everyone’s ability to work as a team and will continue to tap into their knowledge and varied skills critical to achieve mission success as we continue to respond to the ever-changing challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Roper commanded the unit for the past two years.

“The Mission Support Squadron is intimately involved in everything that 22 Wing does on the base and in the community,” Roper said.

“Without the professionalism and dedication of the Mission Support Squadron, also referred to as the quarterback of 22 Wing, we would not be able to accomplish the Norad mission conducted by members of the Canadian Air Defence Sector. It has been an absolute privilege to lead the members of the Mission Support Squadron.”

The Mission Support Squadron consists of multiple large elements – Administration Flight (Wing Orderly Room, Wing Coordinator of Official Languages and Personnel Services, Wing Chapel and Accommodations); Communications and Information Services (Command Control Communications and Computers Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance, Radar and Communications Services, and Service Management Centre); Replenishment and Engineering (Construction Engineering, Food Services, Electrical and Mechanical Engineering, Transport and Supply); and RCAF Reserve Flight, Comptroller and Personnel Support Programs (Fitness and Wellness Centre, Health Promotion, Ayr Mess and support services to military members and their families).