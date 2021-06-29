Missing woman located deceased – police

Article content

The North Bay Police Service has confirmed that a woman reported missing over the weekend was located deceased.

Police reported 77-year-old Madelaine Brazeau missing Saturday after she was last seen at the bus terminal on Station Road at 4 p.m.

By Sunday evening, police confirmed that she had been located.

“After an intensive search over two days, in poor weather conditions, the individual was located deceased on Sunday, June 27, 2021,” the police service said in a statement Tuesday.

“The North Bay Police Service would like to express our heartfelt condolences to the family during this difficult time. At their request, the NBPS would like to extend the family’s expression of thanks to all those who assisted in the search.”

Police also thanked members of the Ontario Provincial Police, the OPP’s Emergency Response Team, BAYSAR or North Bay Air Search and Rescue, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, media and the public for their assistance.

Police spokesperson David Woolley said the police service sought approval from the family first before releasing the latest information.

He said there is no criminal element to the matter.