Michael Yellowlees laughs when asked what he’s learned about Canada in his coast-to-coast journey.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“It’s f***ing massive,” he says. “It’s bloody big, Canada is. Someone should have warned me.”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Michael and Luna crossing Canada for Scottish forests Back to video

Yellowlees and his Alaskan husky, Luna, set out from Tofino, B.C., March 1. Their objective, to walk all the way across the country in what he has dubbed, A Rewilding Journey.

He expects they should reach Cape Spear, the easternmost point of Newfoundland and Labrador, sometime in December.

“There’s a real beauty to it,” he says of the places he’s been and the people he’s met in his six-month journey. “It’s all different. It’s all beautiful.”

And there have been places across the country where he felt like he was back home in Scotland, with “a lot of the landscapes so similar. It’s bizarre. I thought if I walked down the road a mile I would be at my granny’s house.”

Yellowlees has a simple goal, to raise money for a Scottish charity, Trees for Life. The charity is based in Dundreggan, northwest of Edinburgh, with the aim of restoring the Caledonian Forest which once covered most of Scotland.

The idea came when he was walking the highlands several years ago near his home in Dunkeld.

“It’s a beautiful part of Scotland, but it’s very bleak looking,” he says. “There are not a lot of trees.”

There once was lots of forest in the region, but now “it’s kind of a sad looking landscape.

“It tells the story of Scotland. A lot of timber was used to build the British Empire. It was the backbone of the empire.”

But now, he says, there are “a lot of tumbledown buildings, empty villages that used to be part of the country.”