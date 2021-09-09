Michael and Luna crossing Canada for Scottish forests
Michael Yellowlees laughs when asked what he’s learned about Canada in his coast-to-coast journey.
“It’s f***ing massive,” he says. “It’s bloody big, Canada is. Someone should have warned me.”
Yellowlees and his Alaskan husky, Luna, set out from Tofino, B.C., March 1. Their objective, to walk all the way across the country in what he has dubbed, A Rewilding Journey.
He expects they should reach Cape Spear, the easternmost point of Newfoundland and Labrador, sometime in December.
“There’s a real beauty to it,” he says of the places he’s been and the people he’s met in his six-month journey. “It’s all different. It’s all beautiful.”
And there have been places across the country where he felt like he was back home in Scotland, with “a lot of the landscapes so similar. It’s bizarre. I thought if I walked down the road a mile I would be at my granny’s house.”
Yellowlees has a simple goal, to raise money for a Scottish charity, Trees for Life. The charity is based in Dundreggan, northwest of Edinburgh, with the aim of restoring the Caledonian Forest which once covered most of Scotland.
The idea came when he was walking the highlands several years ago near his home in Dunkeld.
“It’s a beautiful part of Scotland, but it’s very bleak looking,” he says. “There are not a lot of trees.”
There once was lots of forest in the region, but now “it’s kind of a sad looking landscape.
“It tells the story of Scotland. A lot of timber was used to build the British Empire. It was the backbone of the empire.”
But now, he says, there are “a lot of tumbledown buildings, empty villages that used to be part of the country.”
Many of the people were forced from their homes in the Highland Clearances, the forced evictions of about 15,000 Scots to Canada between 1770 and 1815 to clear the land for sheep pasture.
In fact, he has found, through his journey across Canada, many of the descendants of those people.
“I see Scottish names all over,” he says, and many of those descendants have tried to speak Gaelic to him, the language of his home but which he admits he doesn’t speak.
“It’s a persecuted language,” he says. “It has survived better here than it has back at home.”
And, most of all, it’s been a journey of discovery.
“I enjoy the landscape, the wilderness. We don’t have that back in Scotland.”
Canada and Canadians, he says, have been “beautiful.
“At the time I’ve been doing this, through COVID, I was worried about the reception I would receive. But it’s been a beautiful surprise how welcomed I have been. It’s been a beautiful surprise how welcomed I was.”
COVID delayed his attempt by 12 months, but he came to Canada in 2020 to work for a year before setting out.
“Because of COVID, it’s almost better because of it. People want to see something like this. They want to see some good news.”
People have stopped to chat with him while he and Luna have been walking, providing him with water, giving him meals, even giving him a place to have a shower after a long day on the roads.
Each area he has visited, Yellowlees says, has been special.
“I really loved Saskatchewan,” he says. “It has an eerie beauty, the rolling grasslands as far as the eye can see, the beautiful sunrises and sunsets. It’s magic.”
The duo has encountered a few bears along the route, although they didn’t have any problems.
“No issues,” he says. “You say ‘hello’ and they turn and run off.”
He has also heard the howling of wolves in the night, but “they’re so elusive you’d never expect to see them.”
And while he hasn’t encountered any moose yet, “I’m sure we’ll see one along the way.”
Newfoundland and Labrador is famous for its moose population.
Yellowlees averages about 40 to 50 kilometres a day, pushing a large, two-wheeled cart with Luna by his side. He’s also picked up about 4,800 followers on their Facebook page, and raised 14,000 pounds in donations to the cause – a cause he hopes gets a lot more support during their walk.
He also makes sure you understand that Luna is more than just a partner.
“I couldn’t do this without her,” he says. “She’s like my personal trainer. She’s the one who gets me up and moving in the morning.”
A North Bay man he met near White River was to meet Yellowlees and Luna Thursday evening and bring them into town overnight, then return them to the spot where they left off Friday morning so they can really walk from coast to coast.
“If you don’t do that, you kind of rob yourself of the achievement,” he says. “It’s kind of like ‘What’s the point?’”
On the web: www.facebook.com/MichaelandLuna
www.justgiving.com/fundraising/michaelandlunarewild