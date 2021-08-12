Memory wall honours Gathering Place guests

There has been a lot of hurt, pain and loss at the Gathering Place.

Below a piece of driftwood on a wooden fence, it says “Gathering Place Friends Gone but Not Forgotten.”

The names of 15 people are handwritten in black marker below the sign. Each has a heartbreaking story.

This memory wall is located in the back of the Gathering Place where the homeless and poor gather to eat their food, smoke and hang out.

Roxanne Denne, operations manager at the Gathering Place, suggested the idea to executive director Dennis Chippa as a way to honour their clients and those left behind grieving.

“It’s a memory wall to honour the guests who have died. Many of these individuals never had a service and others didn’t even know their friends were gone,” she said Thursday.

“The sad part is that I’m sure we missed some.”

The family and friends of those who died were given the honour to write their names down.

This comes just a few weeks before Overdose Awareness Day, Aug. 31.

Denne said Narcan, a prescription medicine used for the treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency, was given nine times in July alone and in one case CPR and a defibrillator were administered.

Chippa said it’s heartbreaking.

“One day they’re here and the other day they’re gone.”

Chippa and Denne said something happened recently with the drugs being dispersed around town.

“These guys are taking drugs and they’re not coming back. And the Narcan or Naloxone isn’t working on whatever they’re taking,” Chippa said.

“They think if they call 911 they’ll get arrested. We know that will not happen, but they’re reluctant to call police.”