McDonald says no more, less favourable treatment in hiring of former coun.
Process 'extremely rigorous,' Tignanelli says; Ed Valenti possible replacement
Article content
Mayor Al McDonald says the recent hiring of former councillor Marcus Tignanelli – who announced his resignation from council Friday – to the city would have gone through the same process as anyone else.
Advertisement
Article content
Speaking to reporters following the announcement Friday morning of a new mobile vaccination clinic for the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit, McDonald said Tignanelli would not have been treated more or less favourably.
McDonald says no more, less favourable treatment in hiring of former coun. Back to video
In a post on his website, Tignanelli, who was first elected in 2018, announced he would be taking a position with the city as an economic development officer.
“Just because a member is on council doesn’t preclude them from applying for jobs, including the City of North Bay, because we’re an equal opportunity city, so everybody can apply, including the council,” McDonald said.
McDonald said he learned about Tignanelli’s plans two days previous.
“Do I think he has the ability and the vision and the drive to be an excellent economic development officer? Absolutely, I do,” he said.
“I think he’s going to be great for us. I’m really going to miss him on council though. He has been one of our very progressive, hardworking councillors. He was young, he brought energy to the table, so from a mayor’s perspective I’m really going to miss him at that table, and I think the city’s probably going to miss that kind of vision that he had because that was something that was pretty special.
“But at the end of the day, I think the city’s got something special in him being an employee and I just want to wish Marcus the very best in that position.”
‘UNFORTUNATE’ PEOPLE SEE CONFLICT
In his online post, Tignanelli said his new position will focus on issues such as business retention and expansion, attraction and development of new industries, businesses and services for the purpose of expanding the local economy.
Advertisement
Article content
He told The Nugget his position will start Sept. 13 and, to date, has not received any negative feedback.
“What I would say is I don’t think being elected to any board, commission or agency should preclude someone from missing out on a job opportunity,” he said. “It’s unfortunate that people see a conflict of interest through that.”
Tignanelli described the interview process as “extremely rigorous,” with two rounds of interviews, the first of which involved questions and answers.
He said the second was more technical and required him to display his knowledge around economic development, including creating a pitch to future investors of North Bay and answering questions on how he would solve some of the economic troubles of a sample city.
Tignanelli said given his elected position as a councillor, he assumes the city would have been even more stringent in his hiring.
“I really would imagine that if I was interviewing myself, I would be crossing my T’s and dotting my I’s in the hiring process, and I’ve been through some pretty rigorous interviews and by far the most rigorous with the City of North Bay, and anyone who went through that process can speak to it,” he said.
He also pointed to a certificate in local economic development that he obtained from Ryerson University and the connections he made with professors there.
Tignanelli claimed $751.71 and $773.89 in his 2020 council expenses for that economic development course, the receipts of which he shared with The Nugget previously.
Advertisement
Article content
On any criticism he may receive, Tignanelli referenced his resignation letter, which alluded to how some like to judge others without reflecting on themselves.
“I’m excited to take the opportunity and people can say what they want,” he said.
The city’s job posting states the successful candidate will have a strong understanding of economic development, the North Bay economy and Northern Ontario, with relevant post-secondary education and a minimum five to seven years on-the-job experience or an acceptable combination of formal education and related experience. The annual salary range for the non-union position is listed as between $69,157 and $86,438.
ED VALENTI
In 2012, then deputy mayor Peter Chirico resigned from council to accept a position as the city’s managing director of community services. Chirico now serves as president and chief executive officer of the North Bay and District Chamber of Commerce.
With Tignanelli’s departure, council will need to officially declare the seat vacant and determine how to fill it.
The tradition at council has been to simply appoint the individual who received the next highest vote count in the last election, being 2018.
That individual is Ed Valenti, a sales representative with Century 21 Blue Sky Region Realty Inc. and president of the Dionne Quints Heritage Board.
Valenti told The Nugget that if he is offered the position, he would accept, adding he planned on running in the municipal election next year, as well.
Following the death of Coun. Mike Anthony in September 2020, council appointed George Maroosis, an incumbent councillor who ran in 2018 but was not elected.
mlee@postmedia.com
Twitter: @mtaylorlee