McDonald says no more, less favourable treatment in hiring of former coun.

Mayor Al McDonald says the recent hiring of former councillor Marcus Tignanelli – who announced his resignation from council Friday – to the city would have gone through the same process as anyone else.

Speaking to reporters following the announcement Friday morning of a new mobile vaccination clinic for the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit, McDonald said Tignanelli would not have been treated more or less favourably.

In a post on his website, Tignanelli, who was first elected in 2018, announced he would be taking a position with the city as an economic development officer.

“Just because a member is on council doesn’t preclude them from applying for jobs, including the City of North Bay, because we’re an equal opportunity city, so everybody can apply, including the council,” McDonald said.

McDonald said he learned about Tignanelli’s plans two days previous.

“Do I think he has the ability and the vision and the drive to be an excellent economic development officer? Absolutely, I do,” he said.

“I think he’s going to be great for us. I’m really going to miss him on council though. He has been one of our very progressive, hardworking councillors. He was young, he brought energy to the table, so from a mayor’s perspective I’m really going to miss him at that table, and I think the city’s probably going to miss that kind of vision that he had because that was something that was pretty special.

“But at the end of the day, I think the city’s got something special in him being an employee and I just want to wish Marcus the very best in that position.”

In his online post, Tignanelli said his new position will focus on issues such as business retention and expansion, attraction and development of new industries, businesses and services for the purpose of expanding the local economy.