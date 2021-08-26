McDonald resigns from long-term care home board
Cassellholme moves forward with levying municipalities for redevelopment
Article content
North Bay Mayor Al McDonald has resigned from the board of Cassellholme Home for the Aged.
Article content
His resignation was revealed at the start of a Cassellholme board meeting Thursday.
McDonald was not in attendance, but board chairman Chris Mayne, who serves as a North Bay councillor, confirmed the mayor had stepped down.
“I would like to thank Al for stepping forward but I appreciate the concerns he has in balancing his responsibilities in both positions,” Mayne said, adding he expects another person will be appointed at the city’s next council meeting.
The Nugget reached out to McDonald for comment but has not received a response. City spokesperson Gord Young indicated in an email the mayor would not be available until the morning.
McDonald was appointed to the Cassellholme board following the resignation of Deputy Mayor Tanya Vrebosch, who stepped down last month citing issues around governance and a direction being taken by the board that she did not believe in.
The board and Cassellholme’s nine member municipalities have been grappling with the conditions surrounding a loan through Infrastructure Ontario to finance the long-term care home’s $121.9-million redevelopment – the cost includes all construction materials and labour, architecture and engineering, legal, oversight requirements, furnishings and furniture.
However, Vrebosch has stated that her resignation had nothing to do with the redevelopment.
Along with announcing McDonald’s resignation Thursday, the Cassellholme board approved a resolution to levy its partner municipalities for the cost of the redevelopment in four instalments, with a final reconciliation made upon certification of occupancy, subject to final details being confirmed by staff.
Article content
Board member and East Ferris Coun. Terry Kelly voted against it. Mattawa Mayor Dean Backer was not present for the meeting.
Cassellholme chief executive officer Jamie Lowery suggested that notice be given far enough in advance so that if there is a dispute, such as over how much of the project costs each municipality is responsible for, that it can be remedied before payment is made to the contractor.
He said Cassellholme being pushed into a corner is not ideal, “but we’re continuing to try and find ways to make this project viable and possible for the municipalities in order to make sure that their residents are looked after and our new facility is built.”
The decision to levy municipalities comes after several opted not to support the Cassellholme board’s proposed option to finance the long-term care home’s redevelopment, which will see 24 new long-term care beds added to the 240-bed facility, including an Indigenous unit and beds for specialized dementia care.
Cassellholme’s nine partner municipalities – North Bay, East Ferris, Bonfield, Papineau-Cameron, Chisholm, Calvin, Mattawa, Mattawan and South Algonquin – were asked, as a condition for a loan through Infrastructure Ontario, to guarantee the entire cost of the redevelopment, including the province’s portion of up to $65 million.
The guarantee was required, in part, to take advantage of a more favourable and guaranteed interest rate over a 25-year term and provide assurances that the debt would be repaid.
Article content
Some municipalities have expressed concerns with the guarantee, and the effect it could have on their ability to borrow for other projects, as well as the high cost for the project.
North Bay, East Ferris, Mattawa and Chisholm rejected that proposed option.
The city also presented Cassellholme with a legal opinion stating the long-term care home could not levy the nine municipalities and move forward with the redevelopment without the support of North Bay, East Ferris and Mattawa.
During the meeting Thursday, Lowery noted that North Bay’s chief administrative officer, David Euler, had drafted a letter criticizing some of the decisions made by the Cassellholme board.
The exact details of the letter were not shared at the meeting, but Lowery described it as containing “a lot of inaccuracies,” with no one from the city calling to verify the facts.
Cassellholme has since written its own letter, as part of its submission for the redevelopment, to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, which Lowery said he believes does “clearly articulate” the steps that have been taken.
mlee@postmedia.com
Twitter: @mtaylorlee