Mattawa upgrading municipal communications

The Town of Mattawa is addressing “ongoing issues” regarding the communications system used by both the fire department and public works.

These issues essentially pertain to the reliability of the system given certain conditions. For instance, the analog radios can experience temporary distortions when broadcasting through thick concrete enclosures.

Currently, Mattawa’s fire department and the municipal public works department share the same frequency, and this upgrade will allow each to communicate on their own bandwidth.

“This digital system will allow us to have two feeds,” explained Francine Desormeau, Mattawa’s chief administrative officer. “So, if there’s a fire happening, we won’t be interrupting that feed when the public works communicate with each other.”

The municipality received a quote from Spectrum Group, “as they are the only company in our area that deals with this type of communications system,” Coun. Garry Larose mentioned in his report to council.

The cost to upgrade the system is $34,127.25, plus HST, which was anticipated when the municipality adopted its 2021 budget in June.

The new radios are coming soon, “as all items are in stock at the North Bay location,” Larose explained, which will “minimize down time for the system.”

