This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

So much so that council there presented a draft bylaw this week that will fine people caught feeding the birds on private and municipal property $250.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Mattawa residents caught feeding pigeons face $250 fine Back to video

Coun. Lorne Mick said the town has received many complaints regarding pigeons over the last year.

The draft bylaw states that, “Pigeons are destroying rooftops, property, and our beautiful downtown area with their feces. The biggest problem that contributes to this is people feeding them,” according to Mattawa’s draft proposal for Feeding and Attracting of Pigeons Bylaw.

A draft bylaw to prohibit the feeding and attracting of pigeons was presented Aug. 9. The bylaw was sent to the Ministry of the Attorney General for its review and comments and was received back with no changes required.

Coun. Mick brought the bylaw forward for adoption Monday.

The bylaw also says council deems it necessary to prevent public nuisances when pigeons spoil or roost on property without the occupiers or owners’ consent. These nuisances are caused when persons feed or attract pigeons and through regulation and prohibition.

“Council wishes to promote the use and enjoyment of property in a healthy and sanitary manner free from unwanted pigeon pests.”

The bylaw will be enforced by an officer appointed by the Town of Mattawa.

The enforcement officer may charge an administration fee of 15 per cent of such expense, with a minimum fee of $250, and both the expense and fee may be recovered by action or by adding the costs to the tax roll and collecting them in the same manner as municipal taxes.