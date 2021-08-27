Master's soccer championship Saturday at Omischl
Soccer players from across the North will be converging on the Steve Omischl Sports Field Complex Saturday for the Northern Ontario Masters championships.
The Nipissing District Soccer Club’s All-Star Men’s Premier and the Men’s Over 35 teams will be facing the Sudbury Regional Competitive Soccer League All-Stars.
Master's soccer championship Saturday at Omischl
Pre-game action will also feature Nipissing District Soccer Club’s U8, U9/U10 Boys grassroots programs as they play each other in an exhibition match.
The annual Northern Ontario Masters Championships tournament raises money through donations for children affected by cancer. This year the Club is supporting the Northern Ontario Families of Children with Cancer organization (https://nofcc.ca/).
Donations can be made prior to, during and after the event by sending e-transfers to info@nofcc.ca
Use the password: donation and include NDSC on the memo line.
For more information reach out to us on Facebook, Twitter or email us at info@ndasc.ca