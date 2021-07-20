Man found with sawed-off shotgun handed jail sentence

A 38-year-old man will serve another eight-and-a-half months in jail after pleading guilty Monday in a North Bay court to uttering threats and possessing a loaded firearm in two separate incidents last year.

Per diem Judge of the Ontario Court of Justice Jean-Gilles Lebel handed down the sentence to Daniel St. Louis, who appeared by phone from the Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay, about 50 kilometres west of Peterborough.

St. Louis pleaded guilty to uttering a threat and breaching a probation order in relation to an incident in January 2020 at the No Frills on Lakeshore Drive.

He also entered a guilty plea from an incident in June 2020 on Cassells Street for possessing a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm – a sawed-off shotgun – without a licence and registration certificate, as well as possessing a firearm while prohibited from doing so.

Altogether, St. Louis will serve the equivalent of a three-year sentence, including the eight-and-a-half months he has left and credit for time he has already spent in custody – the 536 days he has served was enhanced at time-and-a-half to 804, with another 30 days added to account for his segregation following a COVID-19 diagnosis.

All of his remaining charges were withdrawn.

Reading out the facts in the case, assistant Crown attorney Logan Annisette said St. Louis, who previously had an address in North Bay, attended the No Frills on Lakeshore Drive Jan. 31, 2020. At the time he was subject to a probation order from September 2019.

While at No Frills, a loss prevention officer saw him conceal meat in his clothing and not make any attempts to pay.

When the officer approached St. Louis, he became uncooperative and was arrested. He grabbed the officer’s sweater, pushed him and attempted to resist, saying, “If you don’t let go of me I am going to beat the **** out of you.”