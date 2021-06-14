Man faces dangerous driving, weapons charges

Article content

A 28-year-old male has been charged with dangerous driving and weapons offences following an incident Friday.

North Bay police said at about 8:10 p.m. Friday, a male was operating a motor vehicle and followed a person to a residence, where the suspect then confronted the victim.

The victim then followed the suspect to the 200 block of Princess Street West where there was another altercation. The suspect then threw a weapon at the victim, re-entered his vehicle and followed the victim from that scene.

While following the victim, the suspect crashed his vehicle into a curb.

Police responding to the incident located and arrested the suspect.

Akasha David Lamothe, 28, faces single charges each of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes, operating a vehicle without insurance, turning not in safety and failing to surrender his licence.

Lamothe was released on an undertaking and is to appear at the North Bay Courthouse July 20.

Police advise members of the public if they or someone they know has been the victim of a crime, or if you witness suspicious activity, to call 911 in an emergency or the North Bay Police Service’s non-emergency line at 705-472-1234 to speak directly with an officer.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Near North Crime Stoppers online at www.nearnorthcrimestoppers.com or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).