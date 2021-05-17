Man charged with spray painting MPP Fedeli's office

Article content

A 50-year-old North Bay man has been charged with vandalizing the constituency office of Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli.

The North Bay Police Service arrested and charged the man after he was allegedly seen on security camera footage April 14 spray painting the front and rear doors of the office, located in the 200 block of Main Street East, at approximately 5:45 a.m.

During their investigation, police became aware of an online conversation that occurred over social media, which identified the accused as being responsible for the vandalism.

North Bay police located and arrested him Sunday at a residence in the 200 block of Mountainview Drive.

Police have not released the name of the accused.

He has since been charged with one count of mischief under $5,000.

The accused was released from custody and has a court date June 22.

“The North Bay police would like to thanks members of the public for their assistance in this investigation,” a statement from police said.

In a separate statement, Fedeli thanked the North Bay Police Service for its investigation into the matter, as well as “the quick work of the officers investigating this case.”