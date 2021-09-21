Majority of calls to police are social disorder; downtown
It was a busy summer for the North Bay Police Service.
In August, police received 3,299 calls and officers were dispatched to 1,820.
“The anti-social behaviour calls were up in June and July,” North Bay Police Chief Scott Tod said. “The majority of calls are related to non-criminal and non-traffic matters and that’s hard to convince other people outside of policing that we’re spending a lot of time dealing with issues around mental health and addictions, poverty, homelessness and hunger.”
According to statistics released for August, calls to police were broken down into various categories including domestic-related calls, which accounted for 2.6 per cent of calls, property-related calls, which were 10.6 per cent, violent incidents, which were 3.2 per cent, traffic, which were 3.5 per cent and social disorder and other calls, at 80.1 per cent.
The majority of calls for service came from the downtown core, followed by the area west of Cassells Street and West Ferris.
The Nugget asked David Woolley, the corporate communications officer at North Bay Police Service why some calls receive an officer response and others don’t.
“As for the difference between calls received versus calls dispatched, it’s not that certain calls didn’t receive a response, it’s that there wasn’t a police officer immediately dispatched to the location. Those would be a mix, for example, of 9-1-1 misdials/hang-ups; some might be reports of stolen property that occurred in the past; some might be parking infractions that would be redirected to city bylaw enforcement; some might be minor traffic violations,” he said Tuesday.
“There are also instances where banks or financial institutions require a police report number to reimburse people for defrauded money, but the caller may not request further investigation.”
Woolley said people also call and ask for information or advice about whether something is or is not a crime and whether the police are the right people to contact.
“All would receive a response from police, but they would not necessarily require that an officer be dispatched to the caller’s location immediately.”
Tod said the police service knows social determinants of health – poverty, homelessness, addictions, mental health and education – certainly lead to crime.
“People should be concerned. We are as a police service. Our partners in the social service agency are completely concerned.”
He said this summer the service learned much from partners like the AIDS Committee of North Bay and Area, the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit and Crisis Centre North Bay.
“All those people who worked with us with the encampment on Third Avenue and Jet Street, we’ve learned a lot about what we can do together when we’re pulling in one direction and how we can help residents who are vulnerable within our community, as well as those who are paying taxes and supporting the police and the services within our community.”