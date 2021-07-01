Low-barrier shelter closed, residents transferred to isolation centre
The low-barrier shelter on Chippewa Street West has been temporarily closed in order to reduce residents’ exposure to COVID-19, according to the local health unit.
The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit has developed a temporary self-isolation centre, which offers better separation, for those who are COVID-19 positive and homeless.
The health unit would not confirm the new location or say how many individuals are currently using that service.
It’s also unclear what will happen to those individuals who use the low-barrier shelter in order to access other housing.
Susan Rinneard, executive director of Crisis Centre North Bay, which operates the low-barrier shelter on behalf of the District of Nipissing Social Services Administration Board, confirmed the service was relocated Monday to ensure clients and staff could socially distance safely.
Louise Gagné, director of community services for the health unit, said a temporary self-isolation centre has been in use for the last couple of weeks by individuals who are required to self-isolate, but are unable to find a place to safely do so.
She said several individuals have successfully completed their self-isolation period through the temporary centre.
“The self-isolation centre offers wraparound services 24 hours a day. It’s quite challenging from a space and staffing perspective. A plan is underway to further increase capacity. To ensure privacy and safety of individuals who need a temporary self-isolation space, details on locations will not be provided.”
Gagné said the health unit has the capacity to assist 15 individuals at the self-isolation centre.
However, she says there have been challenges.
“There have been challenges to find locations that meet all of the requirements for a self-isolation centre, as well as staffing. Anyone interested in supporting and has expertise please feel free to contact us.”
The Nugget has heard from various sources that isolation centres are currently in hotels and motels, with expansion being considered at Canadore College residences.
The communications department at Canadore College referred questions to the health unit.
The Nugget asked about the college residences, but Gagné declined to comment.
“For the safety of the individuals we will not be disclosing any of the locations that we have been looking at to expand our self-isolation centre.”
Gagné said the health unit has previously learned that once identified as having COVID-19, the homeless population is stigmatized and cut off from receiving services due to community members being fearful about being exposed to the coronavirus.
“If there’s anything that we should be focusing on as a community to support these individuals (it) is a sustainable housing solution,” she said. “It’s very complicated but a matter that would help with this situation.”
Gagné says the health unit continues to work with the North Bay Regional Health Centre and Emergency Medical Services to offer mobile testing and vaccinations to individuals who may experience barriers to accessing services, including those with no fixed address.
“We want to make sure these individuals have the same opportunities to protect themselves against COVID-19 through being vaccinated,” she said.