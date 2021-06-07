Long looks forward to role with Troops
Kaedyn Long celebrated Saturday after being drafted to the North Bay Battalion, but he knows the real work is only beginning.
“Now it’s time buckle down and work hard to prepare to attend the rookie and training camp at the end of August,” he said Monday.
For the next several weeks, Kaedyn will be in his basement gym working out and in his backyard using the shooting pad his parents built to help him keep his skills up until he can step on the ice.
He watched the draft at his East Ferris home with his family.
“I saw my name pop up and then I received a call from staff from the North Bay Battalion organization,” Kaedyn said.
“It felt great being drafted to my hometown. Hopefully I can show the Battalion organization and be able to play in front of my friends and family.”
For those hockey players hoping to follow in Kaedyn’s footsteps, he has some advice.
“It doesn’t matter if you get drafted, it’s how hard you work. Work hard and follow your dreams.”
The 15-year-old six-foot centre left North Bay last season to pursue his hockey dreams.
“It was a big move,” Kaedyn said. “But it helped me get better as a player.”
He went to the Vaughan Kings in the Greater Toronto Hockey League, where he played against and with some of the best players in the province.
It also allowed him to be coached by people he was unfamiliar with while learning new systems and drills.
He said Toronto has some of the strongest and best teams in the province and it was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up.
Kaedyn said the COVID-19 pandemic made the drafting process a challenge.
Usually hockey scouts travel to tournaments to check out potential prospects, but with province-wide instructions that didn’t happen.
“This year was hard. Obviously going to Toronto helped. We threw some of my best hockey clips together and we sent them to the OHL. I guess they liked what they saw,” Kaedyn said.
Kaedyn was drafted in the 13th round. He strapped on his first pair of skates at the age of two and didn’t stop.
He played for teams within the North Bay Minor Hockey Association until he reached the peewee division when he tried out for a position with the North Bay and District Hockey AAA Association.