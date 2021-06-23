Local student a devil of a good artist

Article content

Ashton Deller-Daoust is a 15-year-old artist from North Bay, whose talents have garnered the attention of Netflix.

The student from Ecole secondaire publique Odyssee was contacted by LuciferNetflix to collaborate and do some artwork for the episode “Resting Devil Face,” Episode 11 of Season 5 of the Netflix hit series Lucifer.

The series is an American urban fantasy superhero television production. It premiered on Fox on Jan. 25, 2016 and is based on a DC Comic character.

Lucifer leaves hell for Los Angeles where he runs a nightclub and is a consultant for the Los Angeles Police Department.

Ashton said the artwork he did was Lucifer and God and it promotes the new season.

He was among several artists who were asked to create artwork for an episode. The local teen was assigned “Resting Devil Face.”

“LuciferNetflix contacted me through Twitter. One day I got home from school and I got a notification on my phone from Twitter. It was a direct message (from the company) asking me if we could collaborate as they loved my art,” Ashton said.