Local McDonald's operator believes in giving back to community and frontline workers
Colin MacWhirter wants to give back to a community that has welcomed and supported him.
He also has a soft spot for front line workers who have dedicated so much of themselves to ensure the community remains safe during a global pandemic.
The owner of four McDonald’s franchises in the area said there was no better time to show his gratitude than during COVID-19.
“I wanted to do whatever we could to help. As a member of the community, even if I’ve only been here for a short time, I feel it’s important to give back. I really feel it helps builds relationships,” MacWhirter said.
MacWhirter arrived in North Bay in December 2019. Originally from Brockville, he travelled to Kingston to attend school and then worked in Toronto and the United States before returning to Canada.
He then found himself in North Bay where he took ownership of the restaurants on McKeown Avenue, Lakeshore Drive, inside Walmart at Northgate Shopping Centre and in Sturgeon Falls.
MacWhirter said a pre-existing relationship between the previous owner of McDonald’s and North Bay Regional Health Centre provided him with some insight into what the restaurant has done to help its community.
He said he immediately felt the need to recognize front line workers and launched the Egg McMuffin Mission.
In April 2020, he donated 100 egg McMuffins and coffee to show his support. McDonald’s also partnered with North Bay Police Service and provided treats and toys to children celebrating birthdays during the emergency lockdown.
Last May, during McHappy Day month, MacWhirter decided to change things up a bit as a result of covid.
“Because of covid we couldn’t raise money like we normally do, so instead we called McHappy Day the Other Way. McDonald’s donated 140 meals to front line workers and provided treats and toys to children in hospital.
The donations didn’t stop there.
In April, McDonald’s made another food donation to hospital workers and on May 11 MacWhirter donated 150 bagel sandwiches to celebrate Nurses’ Week.
“I’ve been in a fortunate circumstance where I can give back in a time when it was helpful – the hospital was very appreciative of what we did. When they need something we want them to reach out,” MacWhirter said.
“We’re happy to help.”
MacWhirter saw another opportunity to give his thanks when the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit started its mass vaccination clinics at Memorial Gardens.
The campaign aims to provide 1,000 cups of coffee to volunteers and hospital workers working at the clinic in North Bay and Sturgeon Falls.
“These volunteers are doing this out of the goodness of their heart. It’s really important for me to give back to thank them.”
Once the province starts to open up, he would like to partner with sports organizations.
He said anything “kid specific” tugs on his heart strings.
“Kids need to be supported. We’re looking for opportunities.”
McDonald’s has partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters of North Bay District and will be hosting an adult and youth golf tournament with One Kid’s Place.