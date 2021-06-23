Local health unit refuses to confirm whether COVID-19 has hit the homeless

Article content

The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit will not comment on whether there are positive COVID-19 cases amongst the homeless population within city.

However, the health unit’s communication department did confirm social service partners came together to offer COVID-19 testing and to vaccinate those individuals who are having difficulties accessing services.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Local health unit refuses to confirm whether COVID-19 has hit the homeless Back to video

“We cannot comment on case-level information. Throughout the pandemic, the health unit has been working with community partners to reach people who may face barriers to accessing COVID-19 testing and vaccinations,” the health unit said by email.

“Multiple community partners, including the health unit, came together on June 21 to host a community COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinic. With the increased COVID-19 activity in the district, this clinic was carried out to facilitate testing and vaccination for individuals facing increased barriers to accessing these services and a high-risk for exposure to COVID-19.”

Volunteer groups said a few of those who are homeless and living at the tent city at the corner of Third Avenue and Ferguson Street have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been relocated to a hotel.

The only COVID-19 outbreak in the city, according to the health unit, is currently listed at the North Bay Jail with 33 cases.

As of Wednesday afternoon the district has 72 COVID-19 cases.