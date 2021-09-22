LNHL sets 2022 tournament

Planning for the 2022 Little Native Hockey League tournament is underway, the Nipissing First Nation Host Committee and LNHL executive report.

Organizers are optimistic about hosting the 49th annual tournament March 13-17 in Mississauga, while keeping public health measures and rising vaccination rates in mind.

A news release from LNHL and Nipissing First Nation says everyone is eager “to pick up where we left off” after the 2020 and 2021 tournaments were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision to cancel two consecutive tournaments was made out of concern for the health and well-being of participants and their families, LNHL president Marian Jacko and Nipissing First Nation Chief Scott McLeod said.

“We are grateful to the City of Mississauga and Tourism Mississauga for their continued support and for sponsoring the tournament,” Jacko said.

“We would also like to recognize and thank our other main presenting sponsors: Hydro One, Peace Hills Trust and Indigenous Services Canada, and sponsors at all levels for standing by us through these challenging times and committing to supporting the 2022 tournament. Chi-Miigwech!”

Some details will depend on public health measures at the time of the tournament, they said, and plans remain fluid.

The theme of the tournament is carried over from the 2020 tournament – All Nations, One Family.

“Our theme seems more fitting than ever seeing how much we have all missed this hockey tradition that our children and communities look forward to every year,” McLeod said.

“Nipissing is more than ready to (finally) host an unforgettable experience for our brothers and sisters across Ontario.”