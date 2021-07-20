Lightning suspected in Bonfield house fire

Michael Lee
Firefighters are seen, Monday night, at the scene of a house fire on Sunnyside Road in Bonfield. A possible lightning strike is suspected to be the cause. Submitted Photo
A fire at a home in Bonfield Monday night may have been caused by a possible lightning strike, the local fire chief and homeowner say.

Bonfield Fire Chief Gilles Lebel says firefighters received a call at about 7 p.m. of a structure fire on Sunnyside Road.

He said all occupants in the home were able to get out and no one was injured.

Images taken of the fire show flames coming from the roof and attic.

Lebel said firefighters were on scene for about eight hours but did return Tuesday morning.

He said the home is still standing but the roof is gone.

“Whatever we save, it’s all water damaged,” he said.

Homeowner Vince Lamarche said he, his wife Natalie, son, brother and parents were inside the home at the time.

“We were looking at the storm outside and lightning just occurred before,” he said.

Not long after the lightning strike, Lamarche said he could smell smoke and burning. That’s when he called 911.

Lamarche said they managed to get his brother, who is in a wheelchair, dressed and out of the house.

The home, which was built three years ago, is a “total loss,” he said.

While emotional, he said they are getting their insurance involved and will see what they have to do next.

