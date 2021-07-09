Legion marks centennial of the poppy

The Royal Canadian Legion is celebrating the centennial of the adoption of the poppy as Canada’s symbol of Remembrance.

“We are proud to be the safekeepers of this special symbol, brought to us by a visionary woman,” says Dominion president Thomas D. Irvine. “Every time I see a poppy I think of our fallen, and I thank them for their sacrifices.”

The idea for the Remembrance Poppy in Canada was conceived by Anna Guérin of France. She was inspired by John McCrae’s poem In Flanders Fields.

Guerin had originally founded a charity to help rebuild regions of France torn apart by the First World War and created poppies made of fabric to raise funds.

Later, she presented her concept to France’s allies, including the precursor to The Royal Canadian Legion, The Great War Veterans Association. The idea was considered at a meeting in Port Arthur, now Thunder Bay, and was adopted on July 6, 1921.

The Legion’s “Poppy 100” tributes this year include the offering of commemorative poppy pins that replicate the original 1921 lapel pin, the release of a video that explains the history of the poppy as Canada’s symbol of Remembrance, the creation of a unique commemorative stamp by Canada Post slated for release this fall, the creation of a unique commemorative coin by The Royal Canadian Mint for release this year, the special lighting of several Canadian landmarks to mark the anniversary and a commemorative program led by Legion representatives in Thunder Bay, where the poppy symbol was officially adopted.

“The poppy is central to everything we do and will always remain a powerful symbol in Canada,” says Angus Stanfield, Dominion vice-president and chair of the Poppy and Remembrance committee. “When people donate to the National Poppy Campaign each November and proudly display the poppy on their lapel, they are reflecting their heartfelt thanks for our veterans.”

Donations collected across the country each November during the Legion’s National Poppy Campaign go into dedicated Poppy Trust Funds and are used solely to support veterans and their families.

On the web: Legion.ca