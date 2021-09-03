Article content

Motorists using Lansdowne Avenue from Algonquin Avenue to Ann Street will have to find an alternate route Wednesday and Thursday.

The block of Lansdowne will be closed Wednesday morning to allow a full depth asphalt removal and repaving.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Lansdowne getting facelift next week Back to video

The work will start at 7 a.m. Wednesday and is expected to be completed by Thursday.