Lane reduction planned for Wallace Rd. sewer work
The City of North Bay is expected to begin installing a new sewage pumping station and sanitary sewer on Wallace Road beginning June 14.
The work involves the construction of a new sewage pumping station next to Optimist Park on Wallace Road.
Lane reduction planned for Wallace Rd. sewer work Back to video
A new sanitary sewer will run from the existing pumping station, across from Bavarian Meat Products, to the new site.
A statement from the city says a new force main will be installed that will run from the new pumping station to a sanitary sewer outlet at the intersection of Wallace and Lake Heights roads.
“Wallace Road will be reduced to one lane between Commerce Court and Lake Heights Road using temporary traffic control lights for an extended period during construction,” the city says.
“The $2.7-million project will be completed over two construction seasons with the installation of the sanitary sewer and force main, as well as road reconstruction, slated for 2021. The remainder of the project will be completed in 2022, with the new pumping station to be commissioned and the old pumping station to be removed in June of 2022.”
Road users have been told to expect delays for the duration of the project.
Council last month approved a more than $2.6-million contract to Canor Construction Inc. for the construction of the pumping station, sanitary sewer and force main, as well as an $85,000 increase to the J.L. Richards & Associates Ltd. engineering fee for work completed during tendering and for construction assistance.
The city says the contractor will make every effort to limit noise and disruptions during the project.
“The City of North Bay thanks residents for their patience while this important infrastructure work is completed.”
Work will take place between Monday and Friday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The city says notice will be given for work on Saturdays. Work is not allowed on Sundays without special permission.
Parking will not be permitted anywhere on Wallace Road between Lake Heights Road and Commerce Court. Temporary parking will be provided by the contractor to residents who cannot enter their driveway due to where installation and road construction is taking place.
“Pedestrians are encouraged to travel along the edges of the right-of-way and designated areas provided by the contractor,” the city says.
“Deliveries may occur during construction using local access but may not always be possible due to the location of installing infrastructure. The contractor will make every effort to assist with delivery of your packages.”
Residents along Wallace Road will have access to their property at all times except when restrictions are in place, such as if construction is occurring in the area of a residence, the city says.
The contractor also will assist with picking up garbage and recyclables in front of a residence or business and delivering them to the collection agency during scheduled pickups, the city says, while access to businesses will remain open.