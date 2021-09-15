King's Landing reopens to vehicles after ice damage

The King’s Landing wharf has reopened to vehicular traffic following the completion of repairs, the City of North Bay announced Wednesday.

A statement from the city says previous weight restrictions are in place, as posted, with additional work taking place this fall to improve ice protection around the wharf.

The King’s Landing wharf sustained damage during the spring ice melt and was closed to vehicles due to a large buildup of ice from Lake Nipissing.

A city staff report prepared previously for council says an assessment by a licensed structural engineer identified the repairs required to allow vehicular use along the wharf, which is required in order to service the Chief Commanda II and its associated ticket stall, as well as provide accessible parking for patrons.

It also is needed for fire protection services and to give access to other tenants.

Last month, council agreed, following an in-camera or closed-door session, to enter into a reimbursement agreement with Georgian Bay Cruise Co., which owns the Chief Commanda II, for the 2021 season.

Staff noted that until the repairs are completed, alternative accommodations for septic, fuelling and accessibility services are needed, estimated at up to $25,000, a figure that will serve as the upper limit for reimbursement.

The repairs also are meant to bring King’s Landing back to its pre-damaged state and are not meant as a permanent rehabilitation.

In late June, council approved the award of a contract worth $94,970, plus HST, to a numbered Ontario company for the repairs.