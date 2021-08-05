Kids channel COVID experience into stage performance
Dreamcoat Fantasy Theatre holding show at North Bay Waterfront
Shea Gore is like most young children. She didn’t like how COVID-19 impacted her life.
The virus took away her cheerleading and time on the stage with her friends at Dreamcoat Fantasy Theatre.
Kids channel COVID experience into stage performance
But instead of being sad and dwelling on what could have been, Shea is singing, dancing and telling her story in front of a live audience.
Shea is one of 20 kids who are enjoying a two-week camp this summer with Dreamcoat Fantasy Theatre.
The theatre troupe has been practising and perfecting its lines and dance routine for its latest production, ‘Covid Chronicles The Musical 2021 Summer Production,’ Thursday at the North Bay Waterfront.
“We’re trying to tell the story of COVID and how it impacted us,” Shea said.
“It’s been really hard for me. I used to do cheerleading every year. I did that since I was five and I got a half a year in and then it stopped,” she said. “This is my second play, it’s so fun.”
She said what made this year even more exciting is she got to use a microphone on stage.
“This is my first year using a microphone. I’m so happy.”
Dreamcoat Children’s Theatre director Chris Morgan said Dreamcoat has always been about theatre for children by children.
“These are stories. The first two days – eight-hour days – the kids got together and told stories to one another about COVID and what it meant in their lives with their families,” Morgan said.
He said it was those ideas that comprised the script.
“These are the stories they had, we had some songs we got permission to use and massaged them a little bit and told the stories about overcoming obstacles.”
Morgan said stories that kids normally hear are about some hero or heroine overcoming obstacles.
“(COVID-19) was such a shared experience, it didn’t make sense to write about something else. The kids have bought into it, partly because it’s been real for them. I don’t want them to be afraid or anxious about it.”
Morgan said several scenes have real conflicts involving differences of opinions, like whether to get vaccinated or wear masks in public.
“These are conversations that have been part of our lives,” he said.
“For the first few days these kids were excited to be with other kids. It’s been wonderful to be part of a unified group.”
Darren Summersby has been part of the Dreamcoat team since 2006.
“I’ve been involved in every single show I could possibly do. Once I entered Grade 9, I started volunteering, did a lot of the summer camps volunteering and helped in the big fall shows, stage managed a few of their fall shows at the Capitol Centre.”
He said Dreamcoat helped him go behind the scenes.
“I just graduated from Sheridan College in film and television. People think film is so different than theatre, but this helped me find that passion. I got into acting and then I got on screen and I got behind the scenes. It boosted my confidence being able to go on stage,” Summersby said.
He said when he heard Dreamcoat was back in production he stepped up to help.
“I love helping out and giving back to the program that helped me.”
Summersby is working on some of the Hallmark shows, as well as a media company. He will be returning to school in the fall – Canadore College for post-production.
There are two ‘Covid Chronicles’ shows taking place at the North Bay Waterfront, including tonight at 5:30 p.m. at 11 a.m. Friday.