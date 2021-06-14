Kidney Quest chance to explore, raise funds

Article content

Gallant knights, you have been chosen to accomplish a quest.

A Kidney Quest, that is.

The Kidney Foundation’s newest event – The Incredible Kidney Quest – offers a unique, entertaining and socially distanced adventure to test you and your team.

Featuring trivia and a chance to explore your community, the quest challenges participants to complete a variety of photo and video missions while raising funds to support Canadians living with kidney disease.

“After spending the last few weeks at home, the Kidney Quest is a great family friendly activity that’s safe for everyone and can be done virtually anywhere in the province,” said Anthony Tirone, executive director of the foundation’s Ontario Branch.

“Most importantly, the event will raise funds to support programs and services to help Canadians living with kidney disease when they need it the most.”

The Incredible Kidney Quest will be available from July 10 to July 25. Using the GooseChase App, teams can complete the quest in one day, or over several.

Register by June 25 to be guaranteed a ‘Welcome Package’ of goodies to use on your adventure and be entered into a draw for a $100 Home Hardware gift card.

The Incredible Kidney Quest is $30 for a single participant, $55 for a duo and $80 for a group of three or more. Teams will have the opportunity to compete for more prizes in the categories of Best Team Name, Most Creative Team Photo and highest points achieved during the quest.

For more information and to register, go to www.kidney.ca/kidneyquest21