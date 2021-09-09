A sudden increase in the number of COVID-19 cases reported across the district at the start of the month was “not unexpected.”

Shannon Mantha, executive director of clinical services and chief nursing officer with the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit, said Thursday at the health unit’s weekly virtual news conference that with the entry into Stage 3 of the province’s reopening strategy, “more venues are open, there’s more socializing activity and people are in close contact.”

Jump in number of cases 'not unexpected'

She said the health unit “did expect to see an increase in activity” over the fall, but the health unit “will continue to monitor the situation … and take additional measures as required.”

As of Wednesday, there have been 26 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the district since the start of September, the same number as in all of August.

The jump in the number of cases, Mantha said, “really reiterates the continued drive to get every individual that is eligible vaccinated,” not only in the district but across the province.

She also noted that the increase was to be expected because of the spread of the so-called delta variant.

And although there have been some “breakthrough cases” – cases where people who have received two doses of the vaccine but still contracted the coronavirus – the best opportunity to fight it, she said, is “to be vaccinated and to follow all public health measures.”

Medical officer of health Dr. Jim Chirico said it is “so important” to realize “there is a lot we can do in this fourth wave to prevent our health-care system and public health system from being overwhelmed” by the virus.

Chirico said vaccinations “keep people out of the hospital, we know that vaccinations prevent you from getting really, really sick and ending up in the intensive care unit or dying.”

What needs to be done, he said, is to ensure as many people as are able are fully vaccinated “so we can reduce the risks in the community.”

Over the last 14 days, public health physician Dr. Carol Zimbalatti said 62 per cent of the positive cases reported in the district have been among people eligible to receive the vaccination but who are not fully immunized.