It's a no! City council rejects Cassellholme's financing option for redevelopment

Councillors Mark King, Chris Mayne, Scott Robertson and George Maroosis voted to move the redevelopment project forward.

Mayne told council during a special committee meeting of council Thursday that East Ferris and Mattawa have also rejected the financing option presented by Cassellholme Home for the Aged.

Council heard it’s not just the provincial guarantee that has some of the nine member municipalities upset, but the high cost of the redevelopment project worth $121.9 million.

The nine municipalities include North Bay, East Ferris, Bonfield, Papineau-Cameron, Chisholm, Calvin, Mattawa, Mattawan and South Algonquin.

Cassellholme is slated to have a special meeting Friday which could see the Cassellholme Board levy the nine municipalities, forcing them to pay for the project.

City councillors asked senior staff – David Euler, chief administrative officer and Margaret Karpenko, chief financial officer – a series of questions before the vote.

Euler told council that Cassellholme has chosen a process that is different than what the city would have selected and therefore it has brought some “unique” complications that other projects wouldn’t have had.

He acknowledged that the project needs to get done, but suggested ways to reduce costs and create a more competitive tendering process.

Mayne asked Euler if he had to pause one of the two major projects city council is grappling with – the redevelopment of Cassellholme or the construction of the new arena and community centre at the Steve Omischl Sports Field Complex – which he would choose.

Euler responded to Mayne saying that was an unfair question.

Euler said there has never been a budget for the redevelopment of Cassellholme.

He said he would put a hold on the project and look and review everything from the site to the design.

Area municipalities have raised concerns about the financing for the redevelopment, where Infrastructure Ontario will provide the loan.

However, municipalities are balking at the requirement that they will guarantee both their shares of the cost and the province’s expected $65-million contribution to the project.

The guarantee is being required, in part, to take advantage of a more favourable and guaranteed interest rate over a 25-year term and provide assurances that the debt will be repaid.

For months, some of Cassellholme’s partner municipalities have expressed concerns over that guarantee, arguing it will affect their ability to borrow for other projects in the future.

The Cassellholme redevelopment has been in the works for a number of years, with the cost jumping this year due largely to higher prices for building materials. The pricing includes all construction materials and labour, architecture and engineering, legal, oversight requirements, furnishings and furniture.

The project will see 24 new long-term care beds added to the 240-bed facility, including an Indigenous unit and beds for specialized dementia care.

Meanwhile, Infrastructure Ontario has agreed to remove a clause requiring a joint guarantee, meaning the municipalities would not be liable for each other’s portion of the costs.

This is conditional on Cassellholme maintaining a three-month reserve to finance any temporary shortfalls should a municipality miss a payment.