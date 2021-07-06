Items needed to help homeless

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

The Compassionate Committee for the Homeless in North Bay is producing Backpacks of Love filled with donated essential items.

The first drop-off day produced 45 backpacks of the committee’s 200 backpack goal.

The committee, made up of members from multiple churches in North Bay, is on a mission to provide items urgently needed for the city’s homeless.

“There’s a lot of negative attitude toward the homeless and I think it’s from lack of understanding, a lack of understanding of why there’s homelessness, what the needs of the homeless are, even how to solve the homelessness problem,” Rebecca Riesen, lead coordinator of the project, said in an interview in June.

“So, I think those are some gaps we’re looking to fill.”

The Compassionate Committee has a list of needed items on its Facebook page, which will be updated over time, with two more drop-off events scheduled this Saturday and July 24 at the New Apostolic Church at 46 Joseph St.

Drop offs are from 1 to 3 p.m. both days.

The items will be used to fill backpacks, which will then be provided to groups and organizations such as Boots on the Ground, Hope’s Heroes, The Gathering Place and Indigenous Friendship Centre.

New items needed include silver emergency blankets, reusable water bottles, tarps, mini first aid kids, small flashlights with batteries, packages of face masks, lip balm, rain ponchos, deodorant, sun hats, ball caps, hair brushes, towelettes and wipes, sunscreen, toilet paper, feminine hygiene products, drawstring bags, light and heavy socks and reusable bags of all sizes.