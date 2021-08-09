Inaugural U9 – U12 soccer festival in North Bay attracts more than 400 players

Twenty-nine teams featuring about 420 players from places like North Bay, Alliston, Orillia, Huntsville, Bracebridge and Barrie took part in North Bay’s first ever U9 to U12 soccer festival, Saturday, at the Steve Omischl Sports Field Complex.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Seven of the teams were local.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Inaugural U9 – U12 soccer festival in North Bay attracts more than 400 players Back to video

About 900 people – players, parents and officials – took part in the event.

Mark Hopper, president of the Nipissing District Soccer Club, says the local organization got approval from Soccer Canada and the Huronia District Soccer Association to host the festival.

Because of the impact from COVID, the event marked a major return for outdoor soccer activities in the community in a large way.

Hopper said it was nice to see the smiles on children’s faces.

“It’s a driving force for kids to have competition again,” Hopper said.

“Physical activities, playing with other kids and having those synergies between coaches, parents and kids are all positive. We were outside, there were no masks, the kids were smiling. All that is important.”

The festival saw 31 games played, some exhibition match ups and others counted toward league standings.

Each team got to play at least one game that counted toward their respective standings.

The festival was organized in a hurry.

Hopper says it took about 10 days, thanks to the dozens of volunteers, business sponsors and the City of North Bay.

Hopper also gave a shout out to all spouses including his wife, Jacky, who were supportive of the organizers and the local soccer club board, putting in the many hours in a very compressed period of time.

“Without that support, we wouldn’t have been able to do this,” he said.

Hopper is also thankful to the businesses that donated and came on board with little notice.