‘I am not sure what that apology is worth’

The bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sault Ste. Marie is offering his sympathies and apologies to the children whose remains were found at a residential school site in British Columbia, as well as all Indigenous people.

The diocese, which includes North Bay, shared a statement from Bishop Thomas Dowd Wednesday in response to the recent discovery of 215 children at the Kamloops Indian Residential School.

He said since the discovery, he has struggled to find the words to address the tragedy, shock, confusion and anger felt by so many, including himself.

“As for me, I want to offer my deepest sympathies to the families and communities of those deceased children buried at the Kamloops Indian Residential School, and to offer my sincere apology to all our Indigenous peoples, particularly those in this diocese whose culture and heritage I am now discovering,” he said.

“Honestly, I am not sure what that apology is worth, given that I am only one man and only recently arrived here, but no matter what you have my pledge to learn from you, to listen to you and to walk with you.”