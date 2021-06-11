Hydro alerted to multiple scam calls in the city

North Bay Hydro is warning residents of a scam targeting businesses and seniors in the city.

Local businesses have received calls from a 1-800 number about their power being disconnected, a statement from hydro on social media said, with scammers saying payments must be made to a third-party company by way of a kiosk in a convenience store.

Spokesperson Neil Russell says these scam calls are going out heavily in the city, with hydro alerted many times over the last few days.

If ever in doubt, residents are asked to hang up and call hydro at 705-474-8100.