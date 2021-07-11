Homeless in North Bay to get another 40 backpacks filled with essential items

Another 40 backpacks filled with essential items homeless people in North Bay can use will be distributed during the week of July 12.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The Compassionate Committee for the Homeless in North Bay has been filling the backpacks after carrying out another collection drive of necessary items Saturday at the New Apostolic Church.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Homeless in North Bay to get another 40 backpacks filled with essential items Back to video

Rebecca Riesen, the lead coordinator of the Backpacks of Love program, says thanks to Sport Chek, Freshco and help from many private citizens, the group has nearly 300 backpacks.

The original goal was to acquire 200 backpacks and fill them with goods.

Sport Chek helped with the first 45 backpacks by donating 16 of them and Riesen says the retailer then provided a great discount on the remaining backpacks.

Next, Freshco stepped forward by donating 200 backpacks and then about 50 more came from ordinary people.

Riesen says officially there are 293 homeless people in North Bay and the organization should have enough backpacks for every person once they are filled.

Riesen adds the money to buy the additional backpacks from Sport Chek came from donations from the public.

People can also donate cash or write a cheque to her or Leah Pierce, president of the Compassionate Committee for the Homeless in North Bay.

However, the group cannot issue tax receipts.

Riesen says the first set of 45 backpacks were distributed to the people living at the tent city before it was shut down last week.

The next batch of about 40 backpacks will be given over to Boots on the Ground, Hope’s Heroes, the Indigenous Friendship Centre and The Gathering Place, since these four organizations know who the homeless people are and how to contact them.