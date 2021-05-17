Work ongoing for upcoming 'quadmester' high school system
High school students would take two courses each semester instead of one
The school year is going to look a little different next fall with high school students taking two classes per semester instead of one.
Many students in the North Bay area are currently learning in an ‘octomester’ system, where they take one course from 8:50 a.m. to 3 p.m. for four weeks or 22 days.
At least one school board, Conseil scolaire catholique Franco-Nord, has adopted a different learning model this year.
After the four weeks are completed, students will take their next course for another four weeks.
This system has been in place since September.
“As you know, in order to emphasize the successful practice of cohorting as much as possible, school boards across Ontario have been directed by the Ministry of Education to plan for delivering secondary programming in the ‘quadmester’ learning model for at least the first semester,” said Victoria Johnson, executive assistant to the director of education for the Nipissing Parry Sound Catholic District School Board.
“The quadmester divides the school year into four quarters or sections, with each quarter or section offering two face-to-face classes. This means students will take two courses at a time.”
She said planning for the quadmester delivery model is currently underway.
“We will continue to remain responsive to the direction of the Ministry of Education and our local health unit during the planning process, and will share more information with secondary students and families as our planning develops.”
Numerous calls and emails to the Near North District School Board were not returned.
The province announced earlier this month that students will have the option to take all of their classes online when the 2021-22 school year begins in September.