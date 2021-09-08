The school year has started and North Bay athletes are still wondering then they’re going to be allowed back on the field or court.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

High school students in Sault Ste. Marie and Sudbury have been given the green light to play and seasons are underway, but it’s a different story in North Bay.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. High school athletes, coaches still waiting for word on fall sports Back to video

Normally students would be practising on the field or court, but facilities and gyms remain empty.

Tim Lowe, president of Nipissing District Athletics (NDA), says he has asked 50 times a day if or when school sports are starting.

The Near North District School Board last week assured athletes, their families and coaches intramural and inter-school sports and clubs would resume. But there has been no word on when those sports will start.

The board previously said “participation in sports is an important part of the school experience and encourages a sense of community, promotes physical health and overall well-being,” and schools will resume participation in Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) championships and festivals this fall.

“We are in consultation with the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit and our co-terminus school boards to develop consistent health and safety protocols that are in alignment with Ministry of Education and public health guidance.”

At the same time, the board says practices and seasons “may be off to a later start as boards confer and consult,” and that sports may be cancelled “if so advised by public health.”

The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit said in an email that school boards have worked together to develop a plan for extra-curricular activities including sports using Ontario Physical and Health Education Association guidelines and based on public health recommendations.