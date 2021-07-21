'High risk takedown' leads to charges against teen

A 15-year-old from the Hamilton area has been charged after Ontario Provincial Police conducted what it describes as a ‘high risk takedown’ over the weekend.

Members of the North Bay detachment of the OPP responded Sunday at approximately 9:35 p.m. to a traffic complaint on Highway 11 at Proudfoot Road in Powassan.

Police say the vehicle was stolen from the Hamilton area.

A short time later, the vehicle and occupants were located on Highway 11 where a high risk takedown traffic stop was conducted. Four people were arrested.

The driver, who is from Stoney Creek, was charged under the Highway Traffic Act with driving a motor vehicle without a licence and making an unsafe move on a lane or shoulder.

The accused was released on a provincial summons and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice Aug. 11 in North Bay.