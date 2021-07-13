Heavy rainfall expected

Nugget Staff
Jul 13, 2021
Environment Canada is forecasting heavy rainfall this afternoon into tonight.

Locally heavy rainfall of 25 to 50 mm will be possible this afternoon into this evening as numerous showers and thunderstorms move through the area.

Even heavier rainfall amounts will be possible in some locations and rainfall warnings may be required at a later time.

Continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

