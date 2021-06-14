Hearts for residential school children planted at Callander school

“I don’t feel that residential schools should have ever been a thing,” she said.

Glad that she was able to help, Hailey said she wanted to make sure there were plenty of hearts to use for the garden, even making extra ones herself.

When Hailey first heard about the graves found at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, she said she felt bad for the parents who had to send their children away.

“I feel that it’s important so everybody is aware of what’s going on in the world,” said Grade 5 student Hailey Hines.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Several students in the school’s Grade 5/6 class gathered Monday morning to tie orange ribbons to branches and set up a heart garden outside the front doors.

CALLANDER – Using orange ribbons and paper hearts, students at M.T. Davidson Public School did their part Monday to honour the memories of the 215 children whose graves were recently found at a former residential school in British Columbia.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Grade 6 student Shelby Dashney said she felt bad that those 215 children were “not going to be able to live their lives as we are right now.

“And I feel like we should give them another chance by making them feel better with what we’re doing today.”

Her hope is by hanging the ribbons and putting up the hearts that others will feel bad for those children, as well.

Teacher Maggie Preston-Coles, who teaches early learning kindergarten up to Grade 8, said the class had already discussed treaties, the Indian Act and residential schools when the news out of Kamloops came.

“They were heartbroken, they were angry, they were saying, ‘Why is this happening? We don’t understand how people can do this,’” Preston-Coles said.

Even before she had a chance to ask them about doing a memorial, the students already wanted to know what they could do, she said.

Along with the ribbons and heart garden, the phrase ‘Every Child Matters’ was put up on the school’s sign.

Beyond that, Preston-Coles said the students also pursued their own initiatives separately, from making their own orange shirts to displaying shoes and teddy bears outside their homes, similar to the memorials found across the country.

One student made a display using a document her mother found about residential schools, written by a bishop in the 19th century, that talked about stripping Indigenous children of their culture.

One student wrote ‘in shock’ on her driveway and another tried to gather signatures for a petition to declare a national day of mourning.

“We need to get this out, we need to talk about it, but we also need to work on reconciling and what are the actions that we’re going to take in order to do that moving forward,” Preston-Coles said.

Her hope is through their actions, the students will pass on the message of truth and reconciliation, and know they can make a difference.

“If you think of yourself as a drop in a bucket, well yeah, that’s not much, but if everybody had that attitude, that we are all drops in a bucket, think about how that bucket will fill,” she said.

mlee@postmedia.com

Twitter: @mtaylorlee