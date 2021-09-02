Health unit waits on more vaccine passport details, enforcement with fines possible

The local health unit is awaiting further details on how the province’s new vaccine passport system will be enforced, with the medical officer of health stating there will be the potential for fines.

Speaking at the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit’s weekly virtual media conference Thursday, Dr. Jim Chirico said the health unit is waiting for legislation to be written up so it can look at the finer details around enforcement.

He said there would be some flexibility for health units to increase certificate requirements depending on their local situations, in consultation with the office of the chief medical officer of health.

On Wednesday, Premier Doug Ford, despite stating his opposition previously, announced a certificate system will come into effect Sept. 22 requiring people be fully vaccinated, and show proof of their vaccination status, to access certain businesses and indoor public settings.

These include restaurants and bars, excluding outdoor patios, delivery and takeout; nightclubs, including outdoor areas; meeting and event spaces, such as banquet halls and conference or convention centres; sports and fitness facilities, such as gyms, with the exception of youth recreational sports; sporting events; casinos, bingo halls and gaming establishments; concerts, music festivals, theatres and cinemas; strip clubs, bathhouses and sex clubs; and racing venues, such as horse racing.

Ford said enforcement would be “reasonable” and led by bylaw officers, while also relying on individuals and businesses to “do the right thing.”

Mayor Al McDonald told The Nugget previously that all three levels of government need to work together to put in place safety measures around enforcement.