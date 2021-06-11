Health unit surpasses 70% mark for adults with at least one vaccine dose

Five new cases of COVID-19 reported, one resolved

Article content

More than 70 per cent of all adult residents within the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday afternoon.

The health unit reported that nearly 70.3 per cent of adults, or 76,321 people, had received at least one dose.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Health unit surpasses 70% mark for adults with at least one vaccine dose Back to video

This may include residents who received a dose outside of the health unit district.

Fifty-nine per cent have only one dose and nearly 11.3 per cent have two doses.

Residents 80 years of age and older in the health unit district currently have the highest rate of full vaccination, or two doses, of any age group at nearly 46 per cent. The next highest age group is those between 70 and 79 years of age at more than 12 per cent.

The health unit administered another 3,128 doses for a total to date of 87,184.

This includes first and second doses administered to both residents and non-residents at vaccine events within the health unit region.