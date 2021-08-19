Health unit, school boards working on 'unified approach'
The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit is working with all four school boards in the region to offer “a unified approach to sports and extra-curricular activities,” according to the executive director of community services with the health unit.
Louise Gagne said Thursday during the health unit’s weekly media conference that it and the boards have been meeting for about a week to work on plans for a safe reopening of schools across the district next month.
Although the plans have not been finalized, Gagne said the health unit “continues to assist the school boards” in preparing their plans, particularly in the wake of provincial provisions for faculty, staff and students to be vaccinated against the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
“We are working with the guidelines that have been presented to us” and with the experience health units across the province have gained since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, Gagne said.
And while there may be a need in the future to enhance those protocols, she said, she admits the ongoing pandemic has been “a fluid thing,” and there “may be a need to enhance measures through the school year.”
Gagne encouraged anyone working within a school setting to get the vaccinations, saying Aug. 24 is the target date to ensure “everyone will reap the benefits of being fully vaccinated.”
Vaccines have not yet been approved in Canada for children under the age of 12. Those who will turn 12 this year will be eligible to receive the vaccine under new guidelines approved federally.
Earlier this week, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health announced a directive making vaccination policies mandatory in high-risk settings for staff, volunteers, students, contractors and ambulance services working in hospitals or home and community care settings.
The vaccination policy, which is to be implemented by Sept. 7, requires individuals in these settings provide either proof of full vaccination against COVID-19, a medical reason for not being vaccinated or completion of a vaccination education session.
Those who fail to provide proof of full vaccination will be required to regularly test for COVID-19 in order to enter these high-risk settings.
In a news conference announcing the policy changes, Ontario chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore made it clear that institutions that wish to implement stricter vaccination policies have the authority to do so.
Local medical officer of health Dr. Jim Chirico also said the health unit is “trying to reach out” to as many people as possible, who have not received at least a first dose of the vaccine, to get the jab.
Chirico said there is “not a specific target” for those not yet vaccinated, but “we want to get as many as possible.”
The health unit recently launched a program of mobile vaccination clinics, urging businesses, organizations and places of worship to book mobile clinics to get as many people as possible vaccinated.
Close to 80 per cent of residents in Nipissing and Parry Sound districts aged 12 and up have received at least one shot of the vaccine, and about 72 per cent are fully vaccinated.
The mobile clinics, COVID-19 vaccine public health nurse lead Scott Thibodeau said, have been held several times so far and “the response has been great. People are happy to see them in the community.”
Chirico also said he does not expect outdoor amenities such as snowmobile trails and ski hills will need to close this coming winter.
“If there is snow, I assume they will be open,” Chirico said.
He said last winter, when he ordered snowmobile trails and tobogganing hills closed was a unique situation.
“We were in a complete shutdown,” but people were “not obeying the rules.”
People travelled to the region to engage in their outdoor activities, he said, when they were not supposed to, and were congregating in parking lots and other places.
“We had to act,” he said.
If there is any risky behaviour this year, he said, “we will need to act depending on what the situation is.”